Forever YA Book Club - Reggie and Delilah's Year of Falling by Elise Bryant

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Somehow, Delilah has found herself singing in her friends' punk band as a favor, even though she'd much rather be behind the scenes. She's definitely a go with the flow kind of girl. Reggie is a D&D Dungeon Master, who writes articles online about D&D behind a pseudonym because his family doesn't approve. The two first meet on New Year's Eve. And then again on Valentine's Day. And St. Patrick's Day. It seems like the universe might be pushing them together for a reason. This meeting will take place in the Boardroom.

205-332-6621
