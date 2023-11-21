Forever YA Book Club - Reggie and Delilah's Year of Falling by Elise Bryant

Somehow, Delilah has found herself singing in her friends' punk band as a favor, even though she'd much rather be behind the scenes. She's definitely a go with the flow kind of girl. Reggie is a D&D Dungeon Master, who writes articles online about D&D behind a pseudonym because his family doesn't approve. The two first meet on New Year's Eve. And then again on Valentine's Day. And St. Patrick's Day. It seems like the universe might be pushing them together for a reason. This meeting will take place in the Boardroom.