Forever YA Book Club – Harry Potter by J K Rowling

Join us for a special day at the Forever YA Book Club. The Harry Potter Series is associated with the holidays, since that's when most of the movies came out. While we won't be watching the movie, we'll be discussing the series and having snacks and non-alcoholic butterbeer! Even if you haven't read the book, or have just seen the movie, feel free to attend! This is a book club for adults who love YA books. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.