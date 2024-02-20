Forever YA Book Club - A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
If you love YA Fiction join us on the third Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. at the Homewood Library. Guaranteed interesting conversations about great books. This month's book is A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas. Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
