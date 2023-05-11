The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is hosting a Food Truck Festival on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. The festival is a fundraising event to benefit Ascension's feeding ministries, including the Weekend Backpack Program at VHCS, The Abbey, and First Light. The Weekend Backpack Program provides food to children who may not have access to adequate food over the weekend.

The Abbey is a program that offers meals and other services to people experiencing homelessness, while First Light is a shelter that provides emergency housing for homeless women and their children.

At the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of great food from different food trucks.

Additionally, there will be live music by the Yellow Dandies, making it an enjoyable experience for all. The proceeds raised at the festival will go directly to supporting the feeding ministries of Ascension, helping to provide much-needed assistance to those in need.