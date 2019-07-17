Enjoy a modern classic on the big screen in the beautiful setting of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens by joining us for our summer Flicks Among the Flowers presented by Publix Super Markets Charities! Our July flick is Field of Dreams, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this summer. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation. Make it a date night or bring friends and family, and don't forget your blanket. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the film starts at sunset (around 8 p.m.). For more information, visit bbgardens.org/flicks