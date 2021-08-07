Firehouse Ministries’ Shoes and Brews Cornhole Tournament

Firehouse Ministries is proud to present the fourth annual “Shoes and Brews” Cornhole Tournament Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Cahaba Brewing from noon to 7 p.m. The tournament is open to participants, supporters and spectators, and all event proceeds will benefit Firehouse Ministries, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that administers lifesaving interventions to Birmingham’s chronically homeless male population.

The Cornhole Tournament, presented by Skin Wellness Dermatology, Grandview Financial Group and JR King - StateFarm, aims to not only raise funds for Firehouse Ministries but also increase the number of available shoes in the shelter’s clothing closet. In exchange for the donation of a pair of new or gently used shoes, event attendees will receive a raffle ticket entering them to win prizes from local businesses.

The tournament will feature both social and competitive divisions with entry cost prices ranging from $40 to $50 per team. For a registration fee of $40 per team, individuals can participate in the double-elimination social division tournament kicking off at 1 p.m., with winners receiving donated prizes. Participants also have the option of playing in the 5 p.m. competitive division to compete for a cash prize. The registration fee for the competitive division tournament is $50 per team and will be round robin with double-elimination playoffs. Spectators and supporters are invited to enjoy this pet and family-friendly event for free.

Event sponsors include title sponsors Skin Wellness Dermatology, JR King - StateFarm and Grandview Financial, along with other sponsors Dunn Construction and Steel City Pops. Steel City Pops will be in attendance at the event with a portion of their sales being donated to Firehouse Ministries.

Firehouse Shelter serves more homeless men than any agency in the state of Alabama and operates the broadest, most comprehensive continuum of services for Birmingham’s homeless. At the heart of its mission are chronic hard-core homeless men, 90% of whom come from the Birmingham metro area.

To sign up for the tournament, visit http://www.alabamacornhole.com/firehouse.html. For more information about Firehouse Ministries, visit http://firehouseshelter.com/.