Film Classics of 1942 & Brown Bag Lunch – Mrs. Miniver

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Mrs. Miniver. the Best Picture of 1942, is a moving drama about a middle-class English family learning to cope with war. Greer Garson won an Academy Award as the lovely and gracious matriarch. The family endures the departure of the father for the beaches at Dunkirk, the discovery of a wounded Nazi pilot, the death of the daughter-in-law in an air raid, and the entry of the son into the Royal Air Force.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Film
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Film Classics of 1942 & Brown Bag Lunch – Mrs. Miniver - 2022-07-08 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Film Classics of 1942 & Brown Bag Lunch – Mrs. Miniver - 2022-07-08 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Film Classics of 1942 & Brown Bag Lunch – Mrs. Miniver - 2022-07-08 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Film Classics of 1942 & Brown Bag Lunch – Mrs. Miniver - 2022-07-08 12:00:00 ical