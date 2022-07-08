Film Classics of 1942 & Brown Bag Lunch – Mrs. Miniver

Mrs. Miniver. the Best Picture of 1942, is a moving drama about a middle-class English family learning to cope with war. Greer Garson won an Academy Award as the lovely and gracious matriarch. The family endures the departure of the father for the beaches at Dunkirk, the discovery of a wounded Nazi pilot, the death of the daughter-in-law in an air raid, and the entry of the son into the Royal Air Force.