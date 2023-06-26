The FILES Arts Project 2023 10th Annual Summer Dance & Music Workshop/Showcase

Registration Fee: THE WORKSHOP IS AT NO COST TO PARTICIPANTS.

HOWEVER, A $25 NON-REFUNDABLE REGISTRATION FEE IS REQUIRED AT THE TIME OF APPLICATION SUBMISSION.

Date and Time:

Monday, June 26, 2023 - Friday, June 30, 2023; 9:00am - 4:00pm

* The Dance & Music Workshop will culminate in a Showcase

Saturday, July 1, 2023. Location & Time: TBA! *

Classes Offered:

*Dance: Ballet, Horton, Jazz, Afro-Caribbean mix, Audition Prep & more!

Instructors

Kat Files, Rivkins Christopher, Terri Wright, Cimara Shackelford

*Special Guest Dance Artist: Germaul Barnes*

​*Business of Being an Artist Seminar: Christian Files

*Music: Private Lesson, Ensemble Rehearsal, & Music Theory!

Instructors

Royce Files, Dwight Houston, Aundrenee Jemison, Christopher Stewart

​

*Healthy Artist Initiative (Lecture/Demo with Physical Therapist): Lisa Altamirano

Participants:

DANCE

- Level I (Ages 6-9)

- Level II (Ages 10-13)

- Level III (Ages 14 & up)

MUSIC

- Middle & High School (woodwinds & brass focus)

Lunch:

Please Bring a Brown-Bag Lunch

Location:

Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA)

1800 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attire:

*Dance/Exercise appropriate clothing-

All Black: leotards, tank tops, fitted t-shirts, dance tights, biker shorts, leggings, soffe shorts, etc.

Footwear: Ballet shoes (if you have them), black socks, jazz shoes, & foot thongs.

**NOTE** If you have attended The F.I.L.E.S. Arts Project Workshops in the past, please wear your tank/t-shirts!!