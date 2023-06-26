The FILES Arts Project 2023 10th Annual Summer Dance & Music Workshop/Showcase
to
Alabama School of Fine Arts 18090 Reverand Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd , Birmingham, Alabama
Registration Fee: THE WORKSHOP IS AT NO COST TO PARTICIPANTS.
HOWEVER, A $25 NON-REFUNDABLE REGISTRATION FEE IS REQUIRED AT THE TIME OF APPLICATION SUBMISSION.
Date and Time:
Monday, June 26, 2023 - Friday, June 30, 2023; 9:00am - 4:00pm
* The Dance & Music Workshop will culminate in a Showcase
Saturday, July 1, 2023. Location & Time: TBA! *
Classes Offered:
*Dance: Ballet, Horton, Jazz, Afro-Caribbean mix, Audition Prep & more!
Instructors
Kat Files, Rivkins Christopher, Terri Wright, Cimara Shackelford
*Special Guest Dance Artist: Germaul Barnes*
*Business of Being an Artist Seminar: Christian Files
*Music: Private Lesson, Ensemble Rehearsal, & Music Theory!
Instructors
Royce Files, Dwight Houston, Aundrenee Jemison, Christopher Stewart
*Healthy Artist Initiative (Lecture/Demo with Physical Therapist): Lisa Altamirano
Participants:
DANCE
- Level I (Ages 6-9)
- Level II (Ages 10-13)
- Level III (Ages 14 & up)
MUSIC
- Middle & High School (woodwinds & brass focus)
Lunch:
Please Bring a Brown-Bag Lunch
Location:
Alabama School of Fine Arts (ASFA)
1800 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard
Birmingham, AL 35203
Attire:
*Dance/Exercise appropriate clothing-
All Black: leotards, tank tops, fitted t-shirts, dance tights, biker shorts, leggings, soffe shorts, etc.
Footwear: Ballet shoes (if you have them), black socks, jazz shoes, & foot thongs.
**NOTE** If you have attended The F.I.L.E.S. Arts Project Workshops in the past, please wear your tank/t-shirts!!