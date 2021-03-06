Exceptional Foundation Chili KICK-Off
Avondale Brewing Company 201 41st Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
For the past 16 years, supporters of the Exceptional Foundation have marked the first Saturday in March in their calendars for the annual Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off.
This year, because of the pandemic, event organizers were advised to hold off on the event for a couple of months. The cook-off will be May 1 this year, but the Exceptional Foundation is introducing a new event this year for March 6: The Chili KICK-Off.
The Chili KICK-Off will have food, beer and music. It will feature three bands: The Wooks, The Schmohawks, and Will Cash and Matthew Carroll.