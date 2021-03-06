Exceptional Foundation Chili KICK-Off

For the past 16 years, supporters of the Exceptional Foundation have marked the first Saturday in March in their calendars for the annual Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off.

This year, because of the pandemic, event organizers were advised to hold off on the event for a couple of months. The cook-off will be May 1 this year, but the Exceptional Foundation is introducing a new event this year for March 6: The Chili KICK-Off.

The Chili KICK-Off will have food, beer and music. It will feature three bands: The Wooks, The Schmohawks, and Will Cash and Matthew Carroll.