End of the Year Crochet Circle

(4th-12th Grade) Tweens and teens, welcome to Friday night(day) crochet circle! This is a monthly event where we will sit our chairs in circles, and crochet together. Experienced masters and complete newbies both are both welcome. We will provide all supplies, but you are also welcome to bring any projects you are currently working on.

This is the last one of the year, bring in your projects and talk about what you want to make next year! Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.