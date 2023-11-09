Edward Jones Estate Planning Seminar

It's a topic people tend to put off or ignore, but one of the most important things you can do is develop a sound plan for your estate. Doing so lets you take a giant step toward a more secure future for yourself and generations to come. Attend our Creating Your Estate Plan presentation and you'll learn more about: What to consider when creating your will, The benefits of trusts in estate planning, How to help reduce taxes on your estate, How insurance can help protect your family. Participation is free; but you must reserve your spot no later than November 8th by phone (205) 414 ¬0851 or email ramey.harrell@edwardjones.com. The seminar will take place in room 101.