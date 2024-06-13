If you're on a philanthropic journey now, or you'd like to leave a specific dollar amount to a charity in the future or you're just starting to think about leaving a legacy - it's important to create a strategy now that gives you control of your finances. The Edward Jones Charitable Gift Fund can offer you flexibility and help provide more certainty to meet your giving goals, even after you're gone. This seminar is designed to help individuals understand donor-advised funds (DAFs), and the role of a financial legacy in their overall investing strategy. Join Ramey Harrell, of Edward Jones Investments, as he explains how the Charitable Gift Fund operates. The event will be held in room 102.