Educator Book Club – Parachute Kids by Betty Tang

In hopes of sparking conversation around the issues our kids, tweens, and teens are facing today, the Homewood Public Library is hosting a monthly book club for educators. Homewood City Schools Educators can earn professional development credit for attending. December's selection is Parachute Kids by Betty C. Tang. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

