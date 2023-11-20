Educator Book Club – The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen

In hopes of sparking conversation around the issues our kids, tweens, and teens are facing today, the Homewood Public Library is hosting a monthly book club for educators. Homewood City Schools Educators can earn professional development credit for attending. November’s selection is The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen by Isaac Blum. Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. This event will take place in the boardroom and Zoom.