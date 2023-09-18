Educator Book Club - Frizzy

In hopes of sparking conversation around the issues our kids, tweens, and teens are facing today, the Homewood Public Library is hosting a monthly book club for educators. Homewood City Schools Educators can earn professional development credit for attending. September’s selection is Frizzy by Claribel A. Ortega. Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

