Educator Book Club - Frizzy
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
In hopes of sparking conversation around the issues our kids, tweens, and teens are facing today, the Homewood Public Library is hosting a monthly book club for educators. Homewood City Schools Educators can earn professional development credit for attending. September’s selection is Frizzy by Claribel A. Ortega. Register at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
