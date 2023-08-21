Educator Book Club – The Firekeeper’s Daughter

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

In hopes of sparking conversation around the issues our kids, tweens, and teens are facing today, the Homewood Public Library is hosting a monthly book club for educators. Homewood City Schools Educators can earn professional development credit for attending. August's selection is Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley. Registration required at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Educator Book Club – The Firekeeper’s Daughter - 2023-08-21 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Educator Book Club – The Firekeeper’s Daughter - 2023-08-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Educator Book Club – The Firekeeper’s Daughter - 2023-08-21 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Educator Book Club – The Firekeeper’s Daughter - 2023-08-21 16:00:00 ical