Edgewood Elementary Spring Festival

Edgewood Elementary Parent Teacher Organization will host its annual Spring Festival on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 3 – 7 pm at Homewood Middle School.

The purpose of the Spring Festival is to provide financial support to our teachers and staff through fundraising efforts. Last year, the Spring Festival raised over $76,000! This went directly back to Edgewood’s classrooms to support our students, teachers and staff.

The list below highlights last year’s allocation of money raised from the Spring Festival.

$56,075 was given for teacher and staff assistance

$7,000 in Fall Funding for Library, Art, LEAD, and Physical Education Departments

$6,000 for Teacher Grants

46 teachers received $625 at the beginning of the school year

Nine new teachers received an additional $350

Community support is crucial to our largest fundraiser of the year! To purchase tickets and to register to bid on our fabulous auction items including class baskets, teacher specials, and silent auction items go to edgewoodsf2020.givesmart.com or text edgewoodsf2020 to 76278.