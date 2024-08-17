Dyslexia Screener with Birmingham Literacy and Language Services

(All Ages) Birmingham Literacy and Language Services is a private practice specializing in comprehensive dyslexia evaluations and structured literacy intervention. Judith Capps, founder of Birmingham Literacy and Language Services is a Speech Language Pathologist passionate about helping struggling readers become confident in their reading abilities. Children aged 4 and up will be screened using PAST (Phonological Awareness Screening Test) with a Single Word Reading Assessment. Register your child with Judith Capps, MDC, CCC-SLPD at bhmliteracy@gmail.com.