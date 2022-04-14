Dr. Valerie Burnes Presents: Will Alabama Move for Suffrage?: The Suffrage Movement in Alabama from 1890-1920

Though the suffrage movement came to the South later than other parts of the nation, there was an active suffrage movement in Alabama beginning in 1890. This presentation by Dr. Valerie Burnes will focus on three suffrage leaders in Alabama who led the state through three distinct phases in the movement: Frances Griffin, who became the first woman to address a legislative body in Alabama; Adella Hunt Logan, the first librarian at Tuskegee, who worked for voting rights for all women, regardless of race; and Pattie Ruffner Jacobs, who worked at both the state and national level. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.