Dr. Jim Brown, Author of Distracted by Alabama

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Dr. Brown is a native Tennessean. He earned his PhD in European history from Vanderbilt and taught history at Samford University from 1971-2016. The book Distracted by Alabama: Tangled Threads of Natural History, Local History, and Folklore reflects on fifty years of interactions with the people, places, wildlife, and folkways of Alabama. Copies of the book will be for sale.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dr. Jim Brown, Author of Distracted by Alabama - 2023-02-23 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Jim Brown, Author of Distracted by Alabama - 2023-02-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dr. Jim Brown, Author of Distracted by Alabama - 2023-02-23 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dr. Jim Brown, Author of Distracted by Alabama - 2023-02-23 18:30:00 ical