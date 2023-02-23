Dr. Jim Brown, Author of Distracted by Alabama
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Dr. Brown is a native Tennessean. He earned his PhD in European history from Vanderbilt and taught history at Samford University from 1971-2016. The book Distracted by Alabama: Tangled Threads of Natural History, Local History, and Folklore reflects on fifty years of interactions with the people, places, wildlife, and folkways of Alabama. Copies of the book will be for sale.
Info
