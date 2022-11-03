Dolores Hydock Presents Soldiers in Greasepaint: USO Camp Show Entertainers of WWIl

In honor of Veterans Day, join us as Dolores Hydock presents this wonderful program about the USO Camp Show entertainers of WWIl. It was bigger than Bob Hope! From Utah Beach to the Philippines, USO Camp Shows during WWII were part of a diverse, hilarious, moving, and inspiring story of voluntarism and service. Storyteller Dolores Hydock shares stories, pictures, and video excerpts of some of the unknown 7000 USO Camp Show performers who brought music, laughs, and a touch of the familiar to US servicemen far from home during World War II. Totally free event, but register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.