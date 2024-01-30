Dixie’s Pet Loss Support Group
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
This support group may be just the place where you can meet others who understand what you're going through after the loss of your beloved pet. Sponsored by the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Participation is free. For reservations, contact Randy Hicks, GBHS Volunteer Coordinator, at (205) 542 7111. The event will take place in room 116.
