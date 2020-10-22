On Thursday, October 22nd at 7 PM CST, The Exceptional Foundation will turn its most fun and engaging in-person event, Dinnertainment, into a virtual experience that you don’t want to miss.

In the past, Dinnertainment has hosted over 300 people to attend a wonderful dinner while being entertained with songs throughout the decades by our participants – individuals of all ages who have special needs. This unique experience allows our participants the opportunity to showcase their many talents through a variety of performances in a way that many individuals with special needs often don’t get the chance to experience.

Due to COVID-19, we have had the chance to pivot this unique event to allow anyone to attend and experience the joy of this amazing show. Through our partnership with Swell and OnSite Productions, we are giving viewers the ability to tune in from home to enjoy this variety show full of singing, dancing and expectational smiles. Those local to Birmingham will also have the option to attend a viewing party at Cahaba Brewing Co., where the brewery will broadcast this fun event.

We can’t wait for family, friends, and community members to be able to attend and boogie down through our theme of Disco Fever, cheering on our participants along the way.

We have made it simple to sign up and view the show, by clicking this link below and filling out your name and email address. https://www.exceptionalfoundation.org/dinnertainment-1

We will then send a link to view the event at showtime, and we can’t wait to “see” you there!

This event would not be possible without the generous support of presenting sponsor, IBERIABANK. Other major sponsors include Altec-Styslinger Foundation, Medical Properties Trust, The O’Sullivan Family Foundation, and The Sanders Family.

Proceeds from this uniquely entertaining fundraiser are a significant source of funding for the programs at the Exceptional Foundation which provides adults and children with special needs social and recreational activities that promote healthy living, support social relationships, improve life skills, and foster community involvement. The Exceptional Foundation enriches the well-being of families by offering a healthy, safe, and professional environment where their loved ones may thrive.