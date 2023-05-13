Declutter & Organize Your Home
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Resolved to clean up your act this year? If the idea of living a simpler, uncluttered life with less stuff sounds attractive, this program with Becky Laurent is for you. Whether you're dealing with everyday clutter, pursuing a simpler lifestyle, or dealing with paralyzing clutter at your home or the home of a loved one, Becky will share insights and resources to help you reach your goals. Wherever you are on your decluttering journey, this program has something for you.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
