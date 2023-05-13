Declutter & Organize Your Home

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Resolved to clean up your act this year? If the idea of living a simpler, uncluttered life with less stuff sounds attractive, this program with Becky Laurent is for you. Whether you're dealing with everyday clutter, pursuing a simpler lifestyle, or dealing with paralyzing clutter at your home or the home of a loved one, Becky will share insights and resources to help you reach your goals. Wherever you are on your decluttering journey, this program has something for you.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Home & Garden
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Declutter & Organize Your Home - 2023-05-13 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Declutter & Organize Your Home - 2023-05-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Declutter & Organize Your Home - 2023-05-13 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Declutter & Organize Your Home - 2023-05-13 11:00:00 ical