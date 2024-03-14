Decade Trivia – The 1990’s

It's almost mind blowing to realize that the '90s are a whole three decades ago, especially since so many '90s staples, from Will Smith to SpongeBob Squarepants are still relevant, and even Dunkaroos have made a comeback. From grunge to golf records to major scientific breakthroughs, the '90s were a decade of major changes and fun fads. If you're feeling nostalgic, rock your JNCO jeans, swipe on some brown lipstick and test your knowledge. You and your teammates can prove your knowledge! Up to 4 people per team. Prizes awarded for top teams, best team name, and best costume! Online registration required for each team. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.