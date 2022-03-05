Day of Play at Inglenook Elementary

On Saturday, March 5, join the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) at Inglenook Elementary for a community Day of Play on the new baseball field, recently renovated by the JLB! In addition to throwing the first pitch, the JLB will be giving away refurbished sporting goods equipment and distributing books to help students succeed on and off the field. Attendees will enjoy food, games and even a special appearance from Spider-Man and Tiana. The Day of Play coincides with the opening of t-ball season at Inglenook Elementary’s newly-renovated field. The JLB encourages the community to join them in this fun day celebrating the Inglenook community and 100 Acts of Service!

Kicking off its 100 Acts of Service initiative in January as part of its centennial celebration in 2022, the JLB renovated the old baseball field and basketball court at Inglenook. Every year, League members collectively give more than 55,000 hours of service to the community. This year, the JLB is putting more hours into the community by providing members with more opportunities to serve its 30 community projects. The service projects are located in the Birmingham-metro area and provide hands-on experience for JLB members with past, present and potential partners to celebrate its 100 years of impact. For more information on the JLB’s 100 Acts of Service Campaign, visit https://www.jlbonline.com/community-services/100-acts-of-service/. Visit www.jlbonline.com for more details on the JLB.