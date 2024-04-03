Credit & Money Management
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Do you want to understand what makes up your credit score and how to increase it? Would you like to find ways to better manage your money? Join financial wellbeing coach, Penny Southward, for this workshop which will empower New Adults to take control of their finances by creating a budget, reducing and paying off debt, understanding their credit reports and increasing their savings. Presented by: Operation HOPE in partnership with Regions Bank.
