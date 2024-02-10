CPR with Homewood Fire Department

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The Homewood Fire Department will be offering free CPR courses for adults. This will be non-certified courses, so while you will receive training on basic CPR, there will not be a certificate that comes with completing the program. Adults are invited to attend this free workshop that will teach life-saving skills. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

205-332-6621
