CPR with Homewood Fire Department
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
The Homewood Fire Department will be offering free CPR courses for adults. This will be non-certified courses, so while you will receive training on basic CPR, there will not be a certificate that comes with completing the program. Adults are invited to attend this free workshop that will teach life-saving skills. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events