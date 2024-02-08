Cosplay 911

(6th-12th Grade) Kami Con is this weekend! If you need some last-minute help fixing or finishing your cosplay, bring it with you and we'll work together on it. This is a space for cosplayers to come together and help each other work on the crafts they love. If you have a finished costume or don't have one at all but would like to assist others, you are also welcome to come help. We will have scissors, hot glue, acrylic paint, and sewing kits available. The event will be in the Large Auditorium. No registration required.