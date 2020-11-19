Cookies & Comics - Family Stories

2020 (3-6 Grade) Let's talk comics with our friends from the Homewood Public Library in Homewood, IL!

Let's talk comics!

This month's Cookies & Comics is all about family! Read one or two graphic novels that are about family. Any kind of family at all.

Then at the meeting, tell us about the book you read. Hated it? Tell us! Loved it? Tell us! Made a mini movie book trailer because it's your new favorite? Do tell!

We will provide a cookie that you can pick up from Cookie Fix on the day of the program. Please write flavor preferences/allergies in registration field.

Register by the WEDNESDAY before the program to be guaranteed cookies.

Zoom link will be sent via email.