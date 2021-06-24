Cookies & Comics – Fairytales (Zoom)
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
June 24: Cookies & Comics – Fairytales. 6-7 p.m. Rising third through seventh graders. Talk comics with friends from the Homewood Public Library in Homewood, Illinois. This month’s Cookies & Comics will feature fairytales. A cookie from Cookie Fix will be provided on the day of the program. Register by the Wednesday before the program to be guaranteed cookies. Zoom link will be sent via email.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events