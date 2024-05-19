Community Blood Drive

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive courtesy of the Knights of Columbus at the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Hall. Each donor and their families will be provided with a hot breakfast cooked by members of the Knights. Potential donors can walk in or make an appointment at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=ols or visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code OLS.