Community Blood Drive
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 1728 Oxmoor Road , Homewood, Alabama 35209
The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive courtesy of the Knights of Columbus at the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Hall. Each donor and their families will be provided with a hot breakfast cooked by members of the Knights. Potential donors can walk in or make an appointment. Download the Red Cross App on the Apple Store, Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999. Use the sponsor code OLS.
