COMMUNICATION SKILLS FOR TEENAGE BOYS

For a teenage boy, navigating the world is more complicated, competitive and demanding than ever. Succeeding at home, at school, in their communities and out in the world, requires rock solid communication skills. Stand-out candidates for colleges and employers must communicate effectively, succinctly and confidently. Many teenage boys find this kind of communication challenging (as most any parent of one is sure to tell you). This workshop is designed to help.

A special note to parents: This workshop is unique in that the boys will spend three hours working on skills then parents join them for the last hour to work together. The commitment is that at least one parent will be a part of this last hour. Registration fees cover one boy and up to two parents.

What We We Will Do:

Using interactive exercises and activities, we will explore the elements of communication, identify personal areas of strengths and weaknesses and explore various types of communication skills.

Topics covered include:

Communication Styles

Effective Listening Skills

The Importance of Words and Tone

Watch Your Body Language

Sharing Your Opinion

How to Say “No” Confidently

Handling Conflict

Making Requests

Responding to Questions

Receiving Criticism

Respecting Women

Bullying

Special Guest instructors will be dropping by throughout the afternoon to share their wisdom and skills.

Who Should Attend:

Boys in Ninth through Twelfth Grade looking to improve the skills they need to reach their goals now and in the future. Parents join us for the last hour.

Registration:

$30 per person before August 17

$45 from August 17 - August 25

Schedule:

Boys Only 2 -5

Parents join us from 5 - 6

Registration Fee covers one boy + up to two parents.

Workshop Leader: Sarah Robinson, CEO Fierce Loyalty. In addition to being the mom of two boys, Sarah is a professional executive communications consultant, speaker and author. She’s appeared as a regular guest expert on MSNBC and her clients include Microsoft, Aileron, The National Press Club, and the Professional Meetings and Conventions Association. www.Fierce-Loyalty.com