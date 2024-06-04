College Application Workshop
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(Rising 6th-12th Grade) This workshop will focus on how to go through the college application process, important dates and tips to remember, and in finding which college will work best for you. Jefferson State Community College will be teaching this workshop. Teens and families of teens are welcome to participate. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
