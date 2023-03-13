Coding Basics – 101

(Ages 18 & Up) A common misconception is that computer programming is an extremely difficult skill to learn. Expensive bootcamps or college programs are not the only way to gain the skills of software development. This program is designed by and for those with no educational background in computer programming. Participants will cover introductory concepts of programming and will be shown the proper skills to needed to further their own learning. This program will teach you how to develop a simple web application that utilizes the concepts of creating the structure of user interfaces with HTML, how to style this application with CSS, and how to make the interface dynamic with JavaScript. " Resources for further practice and education will be provided for time outside of the session. " Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.