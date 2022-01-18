Classic Film Series: "A Place in the Sun"

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Classic Film Series, with a different movie each session. Jan. 18, "A Place in the Sun." Bring your own brown bag lunch which may be eaten during the movie (lunch will not be provided). A discussion of the movie will follow the viewing. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings. Jan. 18, 2022, Homewood Public Library, 12:00-2:00pm.