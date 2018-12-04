Homewood’s annual Christmas parade returns to downtown Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The start of the parade will be marked by Mayor Scott McBrayer lighting the 20-foot-wide star suspended over 18th Street South at 6:30 p.m.

The parade route will start at the LAH Real Estate office at 1760 Oxmoor Road and travel down 18th Street South, 29th Avenue South and 19th Street South in front of Rosewood Hall. Parade participants usually include decorated floats and marchers from local businesses, Scout troops, police and fire vehicles, city officials and members of the Homewood High School band and cheer team.