Christmas Film & Brown Bag Lunch – The Family Stone (2005)
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Bring your own lunch and join us for a heartwarming Christmas film. An uptight, conservative businesswoman accompanies her boyfriend to his eccentric and outgoing family’s annual Christmas celebration and finds that she is a fish out of water in their free spirited way of life. Starring Diane Keaton, Dermont Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rachel McAdams, and Luke Wilson.
