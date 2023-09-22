Character Design 101

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) Kane Bourgeois is here to teach you the ins and outs of drawing characters! Learn the basics of character design, color theory, and more. All supplies will be provided for traditional art, but feel free to bring your digital art equipment (iPad, tablet, etc). Register for each session online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
