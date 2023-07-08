A Challenger Emerges - Smash Tournament
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) Choose your character! The Homewood Public Library would like to invite all those who think they can throw down in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros Ultimate game. A switch will be provided as well as controllers, but if you have your own feel free to bring it. Register for each session online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family