Celebrating Charles Ghigna’s New Poetry Book

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(All Ages) Local author Charles Ghigna, also known as Father Goose, is sharing his new book The Father Goose Treasury of Poetry: 101 Favorite Poems for Children with a special reading, crafts, and snacks. Join us as we celebrate another remarkable book by one of our beloved Homewood authors.

