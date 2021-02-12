Celebrate Valentine's Day Weekend with Vino Dine-in or To-Go

Vino, Birmingham’s premier Italian-Mediterranean restaurant, is inviting guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14 with a special four-course, prix-fixe menu available for dine-in or to-go. The $70 dinner includes canapes, starters, a selection of main courses and dessert, and will feature classic Vino favorites as well as new selections.

WHAT: Valentine’s Day at Vino

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14 from 4 to 10 p.m.

WHERE: 1930 Cahaba Road, Birmingham, AL 35223

COST: $70 per person, plus tax & gratuity

RESERVATIONS: www.vinobirmingham.com/ or call (205)-870-8404

Along with the dinner, guests will also receive a complimentary rose and white chocolate-covered, Moscato-infused strawberries. Vino’s regular menu will be available upon request. Reservations are encouraged. Guests can visit vinobirmingham.com or call (205) 870-8404 to make their reservations or place a to-go order. Located in the heart of Mountain Brook’s English Village at 1930 Cahaba Road, Vino’s hours are 4 to 10 p.m. With the restaurant normally closed on Sundays, Vino will have special hours for Valentine’s Day only.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, the restaurant will be open at half capacity and guests will be seated at tables six feet apart. Vino’s new high-powered heaters allow for patio dining along with the restaurant’s enclosed patio with insulated patio walls added for the winter - providing 95 percent enclosure. The restaurant has also installed new COVID-19 filters along with new medical grade filters in the HVAC system - more measures to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff. Masks are required unless eating or drinking. In order to provide contactless menus, QR codes featuring the digital menu are placed at each table. Hand sanitizer is also placed at all tables for guests.