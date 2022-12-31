Celebrate 2023 With Bocca Ristorante
Bocca Ristorante (2312 2nd Ave. N. Birmingham, AL 35203) has prepared a special culinary experience for guests to celebrate the new year with flavors of Northern Italy right in the Magic City. Join Bocca on New Year’s Eve from 5 to 10 p.m., and indulge in the four-course, prix-fixe menu offered on Saturday, Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve menu is $125 per person, excluding beverage, tax and gratuity. Reservations for New Year’s Eve are limited and can be made at www.boccabirmingham.com. Menu is subject to change. If additional information is needed, please call 205.201.5980. Courses one through three will each have three options to choose one from, and patrons can choose one of two options during their dessert course. The menu features some of Bocca’s most beautiful creations, from its Arancini di Riso and Braised Mississippi Rabbit Pappardelle, to Slow Braised Beef Short Rib, Italian Buttercrunch Doughnut and more.
The New Year’s Eve four-course menu includes the following:
Antipasti (select one):
Arancini di Riso
Spicy Veal Meatballs
Italian Salumi
Primi (select one):
Wild Boar Cassoulet
Braised Mississippi Rabbit Pappardelle
Handkerchief Pasta
Secondi (select one):
Slow Braised Beef Short Rib with Wild Mushroom Risotto
Cast Iron Seared Center Cut Ribeye with Braised Fennel, Roast Tomato, Cannellini Bean and Maître’d Butter
In Season Gulf Fish with Farro Verde, Tuscan Kale and Gremolata
Dolci (select one):
Italian Buttercrunch Doughnut
Strawberry and Roasted Pear Crostata