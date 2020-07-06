The John Carroll Catholic High School Athletics Department has announced it will be hosting a youth All-Sports Camp July 6-9! The camp will be for boys and girls, K-6th grades, and will be held on the John Carroll Campus from 9am-3pm each day (Monday-Thursday). There will be early drop-off at 8am and late pickup at 4pm available each day, if needed.

Participants will be divided by gender, and grouped by age, for most all of the activities. The camp will be a fun four days of sports and games for kids of all skill levels.

Cavalier All-Sports Camp is a great way for kids to sample various sports and enjoy a non-pressure atmosphere of participation. Some of the activities will include flag football, wiffle ball, soccer, volleyball, basketball, and field events/games. There will also be an arts and crafts station, and each day will begin and end with a Sports Leader devotion lesson!

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the following precautions will be taken during the camp:

1. All equipment will be sanitized each day after camp and there will be hand sanitizer stations set up between activities for the kids and coaches to use.

2. Each morning at drop-off all parents/guardians will be asked to sign a waiver indicating that the camper isn't currently, or hasn't, experienced any symptoms related to Covid-19.

3. All coaches will have their temperatures taken each morning before interacting with the campers.

4. All campers will be asked to bring their own lunches, snacks and water bottles as there will be no shared cups, food, etc.

Go go www.jcchsathletics.org "camps" to register! Questions should be directed to Alyssa Weisberg at aweisberg@jcchs.org or Ronald Steele at rsteele@jcchs.org.

Go Cavs!