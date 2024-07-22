Career Planning for Teens
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) Figuring out what you want your career to be can be difficult. Representatives from the Jefferson State Community College career center are here to help you along that path, from picking the right school for you, the right trade program, and inching along towards those decisions for your future. All supplies provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
