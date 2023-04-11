Business Plan 101: Write Your One-Page Business Plan
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Take your Business Plan from Enemies to Lovers, it's one of your best assets for your business! Learn how to develop your business plan with REACH Women’s Business Center Director, Austin Bullock as he takes you through important information to include in the business plan, as well as tips and tricks to create a clear roadmap for your future!
TO REGISTER: https://catalystcenter.ecenterdirect.com/events/971974
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Workshops