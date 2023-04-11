Business Plan 101: Write Your One-Page Business Plan

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Take your Business Plan from Enemies to Lovers, it's one of your best assets for your business! Learn how to develop your business plan with REACH Women’s Business Center Director, Austin Bullock as he takes you through important information to include in the business plan, as well as tips and tricks to create a clear roadmap for your future!

TO REGISTER: https://catalystcenter.ecenterdirect.com/events/971974

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
