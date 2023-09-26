Book Vs. Movie Club: The Hunger Games

(6th-12th Grade) Books are turned into movies all the time. It's a common thing to say the book is always going to be better than that movie, but why don't we test that concept! Join us for Book Vs. Movie club: a club for teens to watch a movie then read the book and have a book club discussion about the differences, similarities, and anything else that comes up! September's book is The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins. We will meet every other month. Snacks provided. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.