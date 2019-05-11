Spend the day experiencing the true joy of painting as Virginia Brasher shows you how to paint just like Bob Ross does on TV - in a few hours! Classes are suited for beginners; you need no previous experience to attend. Take home your own completed painting after just one class. A fee of $15 for supplies will save your spot. Class will be limited to 30. Reserve your spot starting April 1 at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Held in the Large Auditorium.
Bob Ross Painting for Adults
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
