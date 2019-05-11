Bob Ross Painting for Adults

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Spend the day experiencing the true joy of painting as Virginia Brasher shows you how to paint just like Bob Ross does on TV - in a few hours! Classes are suited for beginners; you need no previous experience to attend. Take home your own completed painting after just one class. A fee of $15 for supplies will save your spot. Class will be limited to 30. Reserve your spot starting April 1 at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Held in the Large Auditorium.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
