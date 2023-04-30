Bizness + Brunch

to

Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema 1821 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Small businesses make a BIG impact! Join The City of Birmingham in is kicking off it's FREE week-long educational series in honor of Small Business Week with at the Kick-Off Brunch. Stop by for delicious bites, networking opportunities and more on Sunday, April 30, from 11 AM - 1 PM at Sidewalk Film Center!

Info

Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema 1821 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Business & Career, events
to
Google Calendar - Bizness + Brunch - 2023-04-30 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bizness + Brunch - 2023-04-30 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bizness + Brunch - 2023-04-30 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bizness + Brunch - 2023-04-30 11:00:00 ical